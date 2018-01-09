Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from ending DACA

A federal judge blocked President Donald Trump’s administration Tuesday from ending a program that deferred deportation for undocumented individuals brought to the United States as children.

Trump announced in September he is ending Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a program enacted by former President Barack Obama in 2012 that has helped thousands of undocumented individuals procure the documentation necessary to get jobs, open bank accounts and obtain driver’s licenses in certain states.

The University of California and other groups, including the state of California, sued the Trump administration in September, arguing that ending the program violated DACA recipients’ constitutional rights. The UC and other plaintiffs filed a motion in November asking William Alsup, the federal judge reviewing their lawsuits, to keep DACA operational while their lawsuits are being reviewed.

Alsup, a judge in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, ruled that the Department of Homeland Security must process renewal applications from individuals who were previously covered by DACA while courts review lawsuits filed to protect the program.

The UC, which has around 4,000 undocumented students, provides legal and counseling services to undocumented students and directs campus police officers not to work with federal agencies to enforce immigration law.