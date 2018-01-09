Tuesday, January 9

In the news:

Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from ending DACA

By


Posted:
January 9, 2018
9:38 pm

National, News, UC


The University of California filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's administration in September for ending Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. A federal judge hearing the UC and other groups' lawsuit temporarily blocked the Trump administration from ending DACA on Tuesday. (Amy Dixon/Assistant Photo editor)

The University of California filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's administration in September for ending Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. A federal judge hearing the UC and other groups' lawsuit temporarily blocked the Trump administration from ending DACA on Tuesday. (Amy Dixon/Assistant Photo editor)

 Share

 Tweet

A federal judge blocked President Donald Trump’s administration Tuesday from ending a program that deferred deportation for undocumented individuals brought to the United States as children.

Trump announced in September he is ending Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a program enacted by former President Barack Obama in 2012 that has helped thousands of undocumented individuals procure the documentation necessary to get jobs, open bank accounts and obtain driver’s licenses in certain states.

The University of California and other groups, including the state of California, sued the Trump administration in September, arguing that ending the program violated DACA recipients’ constitutional rights. The UC and other plaintiffs filed a motion in November asking William Alsup, the federal judge reviewing their lawsuits, to keep DACA operational while their lawsuits are being reviewed.

Alsup, a judge in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, ruled that the Department of Homeland Security must process renewal applications from individuals who were previously covered by DACA while courts review lawsuits filed to protect the program.

The UC, which has around 4,000 undocumented students, provides legal and counseling services to undocumented students and directs campus police officers not to work with federal agencies to enforce immigration law.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Rupan Bharanidaran |
News editor

Bharanidaran is the News editor. He was previously a news reporter for the campus politics beat, covering student government and the UCLA administration.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2018 the Daily Bruin