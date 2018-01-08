Monday, January 8

In the news:

Spoken word poet: Tamia Romo

By


Posted:
January 8, 2018
3:23 pm

Video


Tamia Romo, a second-year political science student, composes and performs spoken word poetry. Romo shares a piece titled “Alchemy,” which was inspired by a conversation she had with her mother.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit

Rachel Lee

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2018 the Daily Bruin