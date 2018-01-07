Top UCLA and University of California news stories from 2017

UCLA Dining Services asked Residential Life officials toward the end of fall quarter to inform students about the new policy that would ban Bruins from specific dining halls for rest of the year if they take more than one fruit or dessert when leaving the premises. What do you think about this policy?

UCLA should not enforce this policy since students living on the Hill already pay for meal plans that let them eat at all-you-can eat dining halls.

The policy is a necessary move to ensure UCLA does not incur financial losses from students taking too much food from the dining halls.

The policy is unnecessary since few students are likely to take a significant amount of food from the dining halls.

I have feelings about this issue that are not expressed in the options above.

Submit