Friday, January 5
Gallery: UCLA men’s basketball falls to Stanford 107-99 in double-overtime loss
Men’s basketball makes season debut against Cal State San Bernardino
The UCLA men’s basketball team opened new head coach Steve Alford’s tenure with a 96-66 exhibition game romp over Cal State San Bernardino
Women’s soccer player Taylor Smith, women’s volleyball player Jordan Anderson, and Jordan Vale of men’s soccer are three athletes featured in The Daily Bruins first issue of the year as powerful players looking to help bring a great season to their teams