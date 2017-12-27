Wednesday, December 27

Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas resigns citing health reasons

December 27, 2017
Sebastian Ridley-Thomas has represented UCLA and Westwood in the California State Assembly since 2013. (Creative Commons photo by Mark Sanchez via Wikimedia Commons)

The California State Assemblyman who represents UCLA and Westwood resigned Wednesday due to health issues.

Sebastian Ridley-Thomas, who represents the 54th assembly district, said in a statement he is leaving his position after Dec. 31. He added he had his fifth surgery this year earlier this month and needs time to recover.

“Following recuperation, I will return to the work of political empowerment, millennial civic engagement and inspiring the next generation of leaders,” he said.

Ridley-Thomas, who is the son of Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, won a special election in December 2013 and was re-elected in the 2014 and 2016 assembly elections.

Ridley-Thomas has authored various bills relating to mental health, including AB 1299, signed by Gov. Jerry Brown last year, which aims to improve the delivery of mental health services to youth in foster care.

Ridley-Thomas also authored a bill giving the Los Angeles Unified School District the ability to preserve some single-gendered schools, which became law in October.

Earlier this year, Ridley-Thomas participated in an event held by the undergraduate student government External Vice President’s office encouraging students to be politically active.

A special election will need to be held in 2018 to fill Ridley-Thomas’ seat, according to state law.

