ASUCLA recap – Dec. 8

Associated Students UCLA is a multimillion-dollar organization that provides student services and activities that the university does not fund. It oversees the Undergraduate Students Association Council, Graduate Students Association, Communications Board, campus services and enterprises. Board of Directors meetings are monthly and open to the public.
Executive Reports:
- ASUCLA Executive Director Robert Williams said BookZone hosted a book signing Wednesday, where former basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar signed two of his books, “Coach Wooden and Me” and “Becoming Kareem.”
- Williams said author Steven Ross also signed copies of his book “Hitler in Los Angeles” on Dec. 7 in the Faculty Center.
- Williams said the fifth annual T-shirt contest ended on Dec. 1. and shirts will be available for sale beginning January at the UCLA Store and online.
- Williams said ASUCLA will be holding the UCLA Basketball Star Wars Event to promote the UCLA Store on Dec. 15, which will feature stormtrooper guest appearances courtesy of Lucasfilm.
- ASUCLA started 24-hour study lounges at Ackerman Union and Kerckhoff Hall on Wednesday.
- Williams said renovations to Ackerman Union’s first-floor dining room are back on schedule after some flooring delays over Thanksgiving weekend.
Financial Statements:
- Williams said the UCLA Store’s sales fell below target in the general merchandise and academic materials divisions because of the slow sales in textbooks and e-commerce. He added the store missed its projections by $75,000.
- Williams said the food service is also continuing to see shortfalls in income due to the delayed construction of the upcoming Veggie Grill and Blaze Pizza restaurants.
- Williams said the services division had a strong month with positive trends in both domestic and international licensing. However, the Student Union division fell slightly short of plan, he added.
- Williams said although November sales were lower than expected, especially in BearWear and the computer store, they were higher than in October.