LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball sign with agent to play basketball overseas

December 7, 2017
After pulling LiAngelo Ball from UCLA earlier this week, LaVar Ball told ESPN on Thursday that both LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball have signed with agents to play internationally. (Aubrey Yeo/Daily Bruin senior staff)

This post was updated Dec. 7 at 1:22 p.m.

LaVar Ball told ESPN on Thursday morning that his two younger sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball, have both signed with agent Harrison Gaines with the intention of playing overseas.

LaVar Ball recently pulled LiAngelo Ball from UCLA after the freshman was suspended from play indefinitely following a shoplifting incident during UCLA basketball’s trip to China. LaMelo Ball had also previously withdrawn from Chino Hills High School in October, which would have been his junior season.

Earlier this week, LaVar Ball had said LaMelo Ball would still play for UCLA, but Thursday morning, he said LaMelo Ball will not play college basketball.

Teams in Europe and Asia have expressed interest in the brothers, according to ESPN. LaVar Ball said he is not concerned with the money, but wants his sons to be playing basketball again – on the same team and on the court at the same time. However, many European club executives are not interested in the Ball brothers, according to Bleacher Report.

 

