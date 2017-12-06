prime, the Daily Bruin’s quarterly arts, culture and lifestyle magazine, is on newsstands now. 

The Quad: UCLA administration’s response to fire sparks student reaction

December 6, 2017
The Quad


UCLA canceled Wednesday afternoon classes because the Skirball fire near campus made it difficult for some students and faculty to commute.

An early Bruin Alert said students should consult their instructors as to whether to attend classes. At about 11 a.m., the university issued an updated alert canceling classes beginning at or after noon.

Some students have taken to social media to voice their concerns about how the school handled the situation in light of tenth week finals, labs and assignments.

Here’s how students, faculty and community members reacted on Twitter:

 

