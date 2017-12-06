The Quad: UCLA administration’s response to fire sparks student reaction

UCLA canceled Wednesday afternoon classes because the Skirball fire near campus made it difficult for some students and faculty to commute.

An early Bruin Alert said students should consult their instructors as to whether to attend classes. At about 11 a.m., the university issued an updated alert canceling classes beginning at or after noon.

Some students have taken to social media to voice their concerns about how the school handled the situation in light of tenth week finals, labs and assignments.

Here’s how students, faculty and community members reacted on Twitter:

Everyone at UCLA right now still studying for finals despite the fire pic.twitter.com/V2t3dl4Gad — further (@senoravirgo) December 6, 2017

School shooting

UCLA: uhhhh students take your finals

Bomb threat

UCLA: uhhh summer school is still in session

Fire

UCLA: uhhh go to class maybe or yeah go to class uhh take your finals yeah that sounds right — Echo (@echo_theD) December 6, 2017

Shame on @UCLA for not closing campus today. Some buildings are losing power. The air is thick with smoke and ash is coating surfaces. I am not proud to be part of an institution that damages the health of its students. #SkirballFire — Justin C Smith (@JustCliffSmith) December 6, 2017

#SkirballFire started at 5am this morning a few miles from UCLA. Until *11AM*, UCLA sent continuous emergency texts saying we still needed to hold classes. This was the evacuation map while they did so. pic.twitter.com/EuQF3PUQ1j — UAW 2865 – UCLA (@UAWUCLA) December 6, 2017

UCLA should NOT be holding classes/work as a wildfire burns literally feet away. The air is unsafe and the fire is not contained. The well-being of students should be the University’s top priority now and always. #SkirballFire — Julio Mendez Vargas (@julioo_mendez) December 6, 2017

I’m a @ucla instructor. Admin, this is not enough. Don’t put students at the whim of their professors, who decide their grades. Formally cancel all classes so that no student feels pressure to get to campus/go outside in the smoke! #SkirballFire https://t.co/3FryCkgdNV — Amanda Freise (@AmandaFreise) December 6, 2017

#SkirballFire MANDATORY EVACUATION from LAFD itself. #UCLA is right on the tip. Do NOT risk yourselves for finals.https://t.co/oWblQziz7s — Nahomi. (@LinDuuhh) December 6, 2017

Shoutout to @UCLA for forcing students to choose between their grades or their lungs.

#ucla #SkirballFire #ThomasFire — ANGRY Goose (@secretnumber258) December 6, 2017

ok but if we do get evacuated, where are all the thousands of on-campus housing residents supposed to go? #ucla #skirballfire — hessica (@asosacissej) December 6, 2017