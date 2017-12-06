UCLA men’s basketball game canceled due to fire

UCLA men’s basketball’s Wednesday night game was canceled because of a fire in the Bel-Air area.

The Bruins were scheduled to take on Montana at 8 p.m. at Pauley Pavilion. The team also canceled all other team workouts and practices scheduled for Wednesday.

Single-game ticket purchases for Wednesday’s game will be refunded automatically, per a release from the athletics department. Season ticket holders will receive a credit for the cost of their tickets to their UCLA ticket account.

UCLA’s football team also cancelled its 7:30 a.m. practice Wednesday morning. Post-practice media availability with interim head coach Jedd Fisch was initially moved to the lobby of the Wasserman Football Center, but was subsequently canceled.