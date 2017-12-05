prime, the Daily Bruin’s quarterly arts, culture and lifestyle magazine, is on newsstands now. 

Video: Westwood Forward holds second town hall

December 5, 2017
Westwood Forward, an initiative to create a new neighborhood council in Westwood, held its second town hall Nov. 27. Some attendees voiced their concerns, while others lent their support and shared their visions for the future of Westwood.

