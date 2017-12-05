prime, the Daily Bruin’s quarterly arts, culture and lifestyle magazine, is on newsstands now. 

Wednesday, December 6

In the news:

Dance Break: The Swing Club

December 5, 2017
The Swing Club’s dance instructors Leah Phillips and Ryan Roussel teach the moves to the Lindy Hop – an American dance originating from New York.

Rachel Lee

