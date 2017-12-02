UCPD on lookout for two alleged sexual assaulters

University police are searching for two men who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a party Nov. 10.

The woman was at a party on the 600 block of Gayley Avenue when the two men allegedly sexually assaulted her, according to a UCPD alert. The woman, who is not affiliated with UCLA, then left the party and reported the incident to her local police department.

Although the sexual assault was reported on Nov. 12, the UCPD alert was not posted publicly until Nov. 30.

One of the men was white, about 160 to 170 pounds and 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall with brown hair and blue eyes, according to the alert. The alert also said the man was about 21 years old.

The other man was white, about 150 to 160 pounds and 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. The alert also said the man was about 19 years old.

UCPD advises students to report any suspicious activities to the police and have a friend accompany them at all times.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this case can call UCPD at 310-825-1491.