prime, the Daily Bruin’s quarterly arts, culture and lifestyle magazine, is on newsstands now. 

Friday, December 1

In the news:

prime: Hamasaku

By


Posted:
December 1, 2017
1:26 pm

Video


Hamasaku, a Japanese restaurant tucked away in a shopping mall near Wilshire Boulevard, serves small plates and fresh rolls daily. According to executive chef Yoya Takahashi, the restaurant offers both an omakase and standard menu of sushi, rolls and bowls.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit

Rachel Lee

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin