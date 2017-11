Westwood: 1 & 3 bedrooms. Large remodeled kitchen/baths. Laundry in unit, parking included. Near UCLA/Westwood Blvd. Call 310-500-1418 • Apartments for Rent

An 80 year old single man living in a one bedroom condo in Westwood area needs assistance for day care. number of days per week and hours per day is negotiable. call 310-7354126 • Personal Assistance

Weekend assistant/caregiver needed for vision impaired elderly man. Fri. a.m. thru Sat. p.m. with flexibility within that time frame. Brentwood. Exact hours to be worked out upon hire. Call Pam 818-970-0988 • Help Wanted

Boutique bicoastal tutoring agency is SEEKING TUTORS for students in grades 6-12 in ALL SUBJECTS AND SATs! Email [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted

Westwood: 1 & 3 bedrooms. Large remodeled kitchen/baths. Laundry in unit, parking included. Near UCLA/Westwood Blvd. Call 310-500-1418. • Campus Happenings