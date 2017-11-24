Offensive turnaround gives UCLA 17-9 lead at halftime against California

It doesn’t get much worse than seven carries for -31 yards.

That’s how UCLA’s offense started the game, as only five of its first 11 plays generated positive yardage, punctuated by a fumble by junior running back Bolu Olorunfunmi at the Bruins’ own 17-yard line.

But after the turnover, UCLA showed signs of offensive competence, scoring on three consecutive possessions to head into halftime with a 17-9 lead over California.

Junior quarterback Josh Rosen completed 13-of-18 passes for 202 yards and 2 touchdowns. Both of his touchdown passes showed touch and superb ball placement. His first throw flew past a California defender hanging all over sophomore wide receiver Theo Howard, and his second was a jump ball that redshirt junior wideout Jordan Lasley pulled down over a defender’s helmet.

That was Lasley’s fourth touchdown reception since returning from a suspension two weeks ago, and he finished with 116 receiving yards on seven catches in the first half.

On the other end, California couldn’t convert its red zone scoring opportunities into touchdowns. The Golden Bears had three possessions reach into the opposing 20-yard line– and starting one drive at the Bruins’ 17 yard-line – but only had four field goal attempts, one of which kicker Matt Anderson pulled wide right.

The Bruins’ defense held quarterback Ross Bowers to only 62 passing yards, but the Golden Bears had 109 rushing yards on 23 carries.