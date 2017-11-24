Saturday, November 25

No Offense, But: Westwood and Thanksgiving

By , , , and


November 24, 2017
“No Offense, But” is back after a brief hiatus! This week, Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti, assistant Opinion editor Abhishek Shetty, News editor Rupan Bharanidaran, city and crime editor Jacob Preal and News contributor Alana Mouchard talk about the Westwood Forward coalition, which aims to create a new neighborhood council for Westwood Village. After that, they talk about Black Friday and what to watch out for this Thanksgiving weekend.

