No Offense, But: Westwood and Thanksgiving
Posted:
November 24, 2017
6:04 pm
“No Offense, But” is back after a brief hiatus! This week, Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti, assistant Opinion editor Abhishek Shetty, News editor Rupan Bharanidaran, city and crime editor Jacob Preal and News contributor Alana Mouchard talk about the Westwood Forward coalition, which aims to create a new neighborhood council for Westwood Village. After that, they talk about Black Friday and what to watch out for this Thanksgiving weekend.
Tadimeti is the Daily Bruin's Opinion editor. He was an assistant Opinion editor in the 2015-2016 school year. He tends to write about issues pertaining to the student body, the undergraduate student government and the administration, and blogs occasionally about computer science.
Shetty is an assistant Opinion editor. He previously contributed as an opinion columnist for the section and writes about topics including the undergraduate student government and the UCLA administration.
Preal is the assistant news editor for the city and crime beat. He was previously a news reporter for the city and crime beat.
Bharanidaran is the News editor. He was previously a news reporter for the campus politics beat, covering student government and the UCLA administration.