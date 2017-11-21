USAC recap – Nov. 21

Property Manager looking for personal assistant. Beverly Hills. Organized, Spanish speaking preferred. Flexible 4-5hrs/day, around 3x a week. Contact: [email protected] or 310-247-0516 • Personal Assistance

SEEKING MOTHER'S HELPER: Cheerful, organized, flexible hours, available THANKSGIVING DAY a plus. Contact 310-500-8777 • Help Wanted

Math-algebra tutor needed for 8th graders. At least twice a week after 4pm or weekends $35/hr. about 1 mile away from UCLA. Please send your resume to [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted

Boutique bicoastal tutoring agency is SEEKING TUTORS for students in grades 6-12 in ALL SUBJECTS AND SATs! Email [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted

Java, Oracle PL/SQL Tutoring and Cert Exam Prep By 25-year IT Veteran *Lead Corporate Developer *Internet Startup Consultant *Tech Author *Oracle Certified Professional [email protected] linkedin.com/in/howardhyde/ • Tutoring Offered