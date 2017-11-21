USAC recap – Nov. 21

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every week on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Kerckhoff 417 and are open to all students.
Agenda:
- The council did not make appointments or allocate any funds because it did not have enough members present to meet quorum.
- The council discussed a resolution introduced by General Representative 1 Nicole Corona Diaz that called on the University to provide better working conditions for valet workers at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and provide full-time employment for the incumbent contracted workers.
- USAC President Arielle Mokhtarzadeh said she thinks the resolution should also consider the perspectives and rights of the student valet workers at the hospital, who are paid less than contract workers.
Reports:
- Financial Support Commissioner Aaron Boudaie said he hopes to continue and institutionalize the Parking Advocacy Task Force Transportation Scholarship, which provides commuter students with funds to cover parking costs. He added his office will host a resume workshop with the USAC president’s office and the UCLA Career Center at the Bruin Viewpoint Room next Thursday.
- General Representative 2 Kayla He said Second Impressions, a project that aims to showcase the perspectives of international students, launched last week.
- She added her office will also be hosting weekly office hours to discuss body positivity and social media’s unconscious influence on students.
- Campus Events Commissioner Nedda Saidian said her office will be screening the movie “Elf” on Nov. 30 at Ackerman Grand Ballroom.
- Student Wellness Commissioner Christina Lee said Active Minds, a campus organization that aims to educate students about the stigma surrounding mental health, is working to establish an undergraduate and graduate mentorship program. The organization is also working on an intersectionality and mental health program in the winter quarter. Lee added SWC’s Body Image Task Force is working on hosting a “Love Your Body Meditation” event during week 10.
- Using funding from the Healthy Campus Initiative grant, the SWC’s Student Education And Research of Contemporary Health committee will create a Healthy Choice Menu that evaluates the nutritional content of various on-campus restaurants at UCLA, Lee said.
- Community Service Commissioner Adriana Hardwicke said her office is hosting Fall Harvest Feast, an annual turkey dinner for students and families, on Nov. 22 at Charles E. Young Grand Salon from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.