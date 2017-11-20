Monday, November 20

In the news:

Video: UCLA Dashew Center's World Café

By


Posted:
November 20, 2017
9:13 pm

Video


The Dashew Center for International Students and Scholars held the World Café event and social Friday as part of its International Education Week program. There, the center served caffeinated drinks from locations including the U.S., Mexico, Israel, Cuba and Thailand.

Alexis Chavarria

