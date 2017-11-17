UC Regents recap – Nov. 16

Two executives (husband and wife) in Marina Del Rey are looking for personal assistant to help with day-to-day tasks. Typical duties will include scheduling of appointments and flights, organizing files and coordinating events, running errands, entry level bookkeeping, occasional errands with kids. Looking for a highly organized, responsible and resourceful person. Must have some computer literacy. Must have a valid driverâs license. Reliable personal transportation a plus. Fluency in Russian language a plus. Approximately 25 hours per week, $22-$26 per hour depending on experience. Please e-mail resume to [email protected] • Personal Assistance

SEEKING MOTHER'S HELPER: Cheerful, organized, flexible hours, available THANKSGIVING DAY a plus. Contact 310-500-8777 • Help Wanted

Need PART-TIME ASSISTANT to film producer/writer/director - good communication skills, highly motivated, super organized, detail-oriented, self-starter. Interest in film and/or video gaming a big plus. Computer skills a must. 20+ hours per week. Salary negotiable. If interested, email [email protected] • Help Wanted

Looking for a nanny 2-6pm to help with kids. Must have car. Email if interested: [email protected] • Child Care Wanted

Homework helper needed 2-3 hours a day 2-3 days a week for 8th grader. UCLA Students only. Flexible Hours $20 hr. send resume: [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted

Boutique bicoastal tutoring agency is SEEKING TUTORS for students in grades 6-12 in ALL SUBJECTS AND SATs! Email [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted