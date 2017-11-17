Gameday predictions: UCLA vs. USC

Kelsey Angus, assistant Sports editor

Score: USC 45, UCLA 31

I was raised by two Bruin alumni who brainwashed me from a very young age to love UCLA and hate USC – so much so that as a child I wouldn’t color red and yellow next to each other.

Some of my fondest childhood memories are watching the annual crosstown rivalry game, and I will never forget the Bruins’ 13-9 win in 2006 when I ran through my Northern California neighborhood bearing a UCLA flag, singing the fight song and leading my friends in eight-claps.

That’s why it’s so hard for me to pick USC to win this matchup.

UCLA is winless on the road this season, and I don’t expect that to change at the Coliseum. The Trojans have spent the entirety of the season in the top 25, which the Bruins barely cracked once this year.

While UCLA junior quarterback Josh Rosen is tenth in the country in passing yards – even after missing time due to an injury – with 3,094, USC’s Sam Darnold is ranked above him at sixth and has an overall quarterback rating more than 20 spots higher.

The Trojans’ offense has an advantage with Darnold at the helm, and that’s before even mentioning the teams’ rushing abilities. USC has rushed almost twice as many yards as UCLA this season.

Then there’s the issue of injuries. Even at full health, UCLA would be disadvantaged. But with injuries to nearly every position group, it doesn’t seem like the Bruins will be bringing the Victory Bell home to Westwood this year.

Sorry mom and dad, but even your best brainwashing won’t work here.

Vikram Sairam, Daily Bruin contributor

Prediction: USC 35, UCLA 21

I was born and raised a Miami Hurricane fan­. They’re the nation’s No. 3 team and they just clobbered then-No. 3 Notre Dame. So this has been a great week for me.

Any left over feeling of jubilation is probably in for its demise, though, since this weekend I have to watch the school I actually attend play a school with a much, much better football team.

Is it impossible for UCLA to beat USC? Certainly not, but I wouldn’t bet on it. The Trojans are 9-2 and have already booked their ticket to Santa Clara, California, as representatives of the Pac-12 South division for the title game on Dec. 1.

If I’m being totally honest, USC is one of the best teams in the country in terms of talent. I’ve been following some of their players for years now, in the hopes that they would end up at UCLA on each of their respective signing days.

Of course, that really didn’t happen, as USC has been accumulating the majority of the talent in Southern California for the past few years.

Sure, the Bruins have some playmakers of their own – most notably junior quarterback Josh Rosen – but you’re still looking at a team that’s 5-5 and didn’t make a bowl game last year.

Defensively, UCLA is on pace to have one of its worst years in program history, having let every opposing running back go for over 110 yards on the ground with the exception of Colorado’s Phillip Lindsay.

That doesn’t bode well for UCLA – as USC tailback Ronald Jones II is having a career season, currently sitting at No. 10 in the country in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, with 1,224 and 14 respectively. That comes on a staggering 6.7 yards a carry.

Oh, and USC also has this year’s top quarterback prospect in Sam Darnold. Honestly, I can go on and on about the countless of studs USC has – like corner Jack Jones, defensive lineman Rasheem Green and receiver Deontay Burnett – but for what reason?

This is a rivalry game – and we can’t forget that. Anything is possible, and the Bruins have their own stud in Rosen.

While I don’t think UCLA will pull out a victory, I expect Rosen and company to fight hard and keep it close for three quarters. USC will likely pull away in the fourth, but we’ll have some pretty entertaining football if everyone comes to play.

I don’t need to mention how most of these guys grew up together – but I will anyway. All in all, expect a rowdy game Saturday at 5 p.m.

David Gottlieb, Sports editor

Prediction: UCLA 38, USC 35

Nope, not a typo. I have chosen to believe in this UCLA football team.

If I were to base my argument on anything that actually had to do with the game of football, I wouldn’t be able to come up with anything that would even suggest a Bruin win, so I’ll be taking a more qualitative approach.

The reason I think the UCLA will pull off the upset has to do with the energy the team displayed in Saturday’s win over Arizona State. It was all anyone could talk about at the post-game press conference.

“Tonight they displayed tremendous energy and passion,” said coach Jim Mora.

“I love the energy of our football team tonight,” said offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch.

“The main point of emphasis was the energy on the sideline,” said senior defensive back Mossi Johnson.

UCLA probably shouldn’t have beaten Arizona State, but the team found a way to get excited and have fun, and it carried them to a pretty convincing win.

I would imagine if the Bruins were able to get hyped up for a game against the Sun Devils, they’ll be able to at least match that energy level for a rivalry matchup against the Trojans.

I think it’s going to be one of those scrappy, nothing-goes-according-to-plan games that’s decided by who has the ball last. That team is going to be UCLA, and Rosen is going to pull off a miracle drive that gets the Bruins into field goal range.

And they’re going to have a lot of fun.