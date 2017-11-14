Tuesday, November 14

Video: The Rodriguez sisters, UCLA’s dynamic soccer duo

November 14, 2017
Sports, Video, Women's Soccer


Redshirt sophomore Anika Rodriguez and freshman Karina Rodriguez discuss their relationship as sisters as they compete together as teammates for the UCLA women’s soccer team. They describe their competitive rivalry while growing up, the role of their father in their development as athletes and the instant appeal of being Bruins.

Charles Levin
Sports Producer for Video

Levin is a sports producer for Video. He was previously a contributor for Video and a reporter for Sports.

