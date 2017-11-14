Redshirt sophomore Anika Rodriguez and freshman Karina Rodriguez discuss their relationship as sisters as they compete together as teammates for the UCLA women’s soccer team. They describe their competitive rivalry while growing up, the role of their father in their development as athletes and the instant appeal of being Bruins.
Video: The Rodriguez sisters, UCLA’s dynamic soccer duo
By Charles Levin
Posted:
November 14, 2017
5:57 pm
Levin is a sports producer for Video. He was previously a contributor for Video and a reporter for Sports.
contact
Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.
-
Related Content
-
Sports
November 13, 2017UCLA sisters’ soccer advancements rooted in family support, training
-
-
-
Sports
October 12, 2017Women’s soccer looks to come out strong against Utah
-
Poll
Featured Classifieds
SEEKING MOTHER'S HELPER: Cheerful, organized, flexible hours, available THANKSGIVING DAY a plus. Contact 310-500-8777 • Help Wanted
Need PART-TIME ASSISTANT to film producer/writer/director - good communication skills, highly motivated, super organized, detail-oriented, self-starter. Interest in film and/or video gaming a big plus. Computer skills a must. 20+ hours per week. Salary negotiable. • Help Wanted
Looking for a nanny 2-6pm to help with kids. Must have car. Email if interested: [email protected] • Child Care Wanted
Seeking a top-notch Geology Tutor for a 10th grade student. Bel Air. Available in the evening. Contact: 310-383-4546 [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted
Homework helper needed 2-3 hours a day 2-3 days a week for 8th grader. UCLA Students only. Flexible Hours $20 hr. send resume: [email protected]• Tutoring Wanted
Boutique bicoastal tutoring agency is SEEKING TUTORS for students in grades 6-12 in ALL SUBJECTS AND SATs! Email [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted