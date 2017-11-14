UC Regents preview – Nov. 15-16

The University of California Regents, the governing board of the UC, will discuss revisions to UC policies regarding state audits, the UC Office of the President’s progress in implementing state auditor recommendations and various capital projects, among other topics, at its bimonthly board meeting at UC San Francisco this week.
Wednesday
- The Public Engagement and Development Committee will vote to endorse the public phase of UC San Francisco’s fundraising campaign, which aims to raise $5 billion for several biomedical programs.
- The Compliance and Audit Committee will discuss the six-month status report on UCOP implementing the state auditor’s recommendations on its administrative expenditures. According to the report, the state auditor has assessed 38 of the 40 original recommendations as “pending”, and two as “partially implemented.”
- The Academic and Student Affairs Committee will discuss the Academic Verification Task Force’s recommendations to streamline campus admission verification processes.
- The National Laboratories Subcommittee will vote to approve submitting a bid to the Department of Energy to run the Los Alamos National Laboratory, which conducts research in nuclear technology.
- The Finance and Capital Strategies Committee will vote to approve capital projects at several campuses, including UC Davis, UC Santa Cruz and UC San Francisco. The committee will also vote on its capital financial plan for the next 10 years and discuss updates on implementing the UC Payroll, Academic Personnel, Timekeeping and Human Resources system. UCPath, which is currently implemented at UCOP, is a uniform center for managing payroll across the UC campuses.
Thursday
- A special meeting of the Board of Regents will vote on proposed revisions to UC policies regarding internal communication guidelines during state audits. These revisions expand upon guidelines issued by UC President Janet Napolitano after the state auditor criticized the UCOP’s handling of campus survey responses in April.
- The revisions would clarify that administrators holding a dual reporting relationship with the Board of Regents and UCOP will exclusively report to the Board of Regents during audits and investigations of UCOP. The board will also vote on adopting a policy stating that university employees will not obstruct, interfere or request information related to state audits.