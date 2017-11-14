Tuesday, November 14
Gallery: Students rally against speech by Ben Shapiro
Gallery: Students protest Piterberg’s return
Students demonstrated against history professor Gabriel Piterberg’s return to teaching after he was suspended because of sexual assault accusations...
Bust a move: the best dance moves of Dance Marathon 2014
Daily Bruin’s Aalhad Patankar and Agnijita Kumar ventured into the costumed masses and mobs of Dance Marathon to find the answer to one, basic question: Who’s got the funkiest, freshest moves in there?...