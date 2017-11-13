Bruin Republicans hosts ‘Ben Shapiro: The Rise of Campus Fascism’ event

A conservative commentator said he thinks left-leaning university campuses display authoritarian traits at an event hosted by a conservative student group Monday.

Bruin Republicans held the event “Ben Shapiro: The Rise of Campus Fascism” at UCLA to promote conservative ideals, said Jordan Sadlier, the club’s president. About 600 students attended the event, which featured UCLA alumnus Ben Shapiro, the editor-in-chief of the Daily Wire, a conservative news and opinion website.

Young America’s Foundation, a conservative youth organization, donated money to help cover the costs of the event.

Shapiro, a former Daily Bruin staffer, said he thinks left-leaning college campuses accept authority uncritically and are aggressive toward people who disagree with their political beliefs.

He also said he thinks college campuses promote anger and hostility without justifying those feelings with evidence. He added he thinks left-leaning students decide the validity of someone’s views based on which identity group they belong to.

However, Shapiro said he is grateful UCLA agreed to allow Bruin Republicans to host the event.

After his talk, Shapiro answered students’ questions on topics such as social welfare, immigration and affirmative action.

Victoria Miller, administrative director of Bruin Republicans and a second-year Russian languages and cultures student, said the club held the event because many of its members are fans of Ben Shapiro and to publicize the club itself.

“Ben Shapiro is pretty universally popular with young conservative people,” Miller said. “(He’s) very logical, people like that about him.”

Bruin Republicans accused UCLA of suppressing its free speech last month for imposing additional security costs on the event. At the time, the university said Bruin Republicans would have to pay basic security costs for the event if less than 70 percent of the event’s attendees were affiliated with UCLA. The university changed its stance last month and said they would cover all of the security costs for the event.

Mike Cohn, director of Student Organizations, Leadership and Engagement, said university police closed down parts of Ackerman Union during the event for security reasons. He added the university has not yet finalized security costs for the event.

Mick DeLuca, UCLA assistant vice chancellor of campus life, said the university would ensure protesters could not prevent Shapiro from speaking.

“The university will not permit a response or protest so disruptive as to effectively silence the speaker and prevent them from communicating,” DeLuca said.