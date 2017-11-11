Despite close sets, women’s volleyball falls to Utah at last home game

The match had 43 ties and 18 lead changes, but the Bruins didn’t come out on top.

No. 18 UCLA women’s volleyball (16-9, 9-7 Pac-12) was defeated in four sets by No. 15 Utah (19-8, 10-6) on Friday.

While each set was close throughout, UCLA totaled 25 attack errors and 13 service errors.

“That was ugly from start to finish as far as all aspects of the game,” said coach Michael Sealy. “Things that we’ve been good at all year just fell off the table.”

The Bruins jumped out to a 4-0 lead to begin set one, but the Utes came back to tie it up 11 times. Outside hitters freshman Jenny Mosser and senior Reily Buechler led UCLA with six kills each in the set, but the Bruins lost 25-22.

Buechler totaled 22 kills on the night, along with two blocks and eight digs. Utah often targeted Buechler with its serves and she said her serve-receive is an aspect she can work on.

“If I wasn’t passing well, then I’ve got to figure out the hitting,” Buechler said. “Tonight was one of those matches (in which) we were hitting really well and doing well out of system, but if we can get in system a little bit more, we’ll be totally fine.”

Buechler continued to lead the Bruins in the second set, posting another six kills. UCLA recorded five total blocks in the set and won it 26-24.

Senior setter Sarah Sponcil ran the Bruins’ offense, posting a double-double with 51 assists and 15 digs. Like Buechler, she said the match came down to passing and frequent inconsistencies.

“Our errors just shot us in the foot,” Sponcil said. “We were with them back and forth and then we’d miss a serve or we’d miss a pass. We just needed to take every rep seriously and focus on each touch.”

Set three went deep into overtime as the Bruins looked to stop the Utes’ outside hitter Adora Anae, who tallied eight kills in the set and 29 on the night. UCLA dropped the set 30-28, but out-hit Utah .191 to .023.

“I’ve never seen a set where we out-hit them by 170 points and lost,” Sealy said. “For their 30 points, 20 of them were errors. It was pretty sloppy on the big things, and a lot of little things were sloppy too.”

UCLA started set four down 4-0, but came back with kills from Buechler and sophomore middle blocker Madeleine Gates, who hit .571 in the set and totaled 13 kills on the night. Ultimately, the Bruins were out-hit .095 to .200 in the set and lost 25-19.

Despite the loss, seniors Buechler and Sponcil celebrated their final home matches.

“It’s crazy that it’s over,” Buechler said. “The fact that I can imagine a life without volleyball is insane. I never thought this day would actually come.”

UCLA has four games remaining, with its next match against No. 2 Stanford, a team at the top of the Pac-12 with a 14-1 conference record.

The Bruins also fell to the Cardinal in four sets earlier this season.

“If we’re in system with our passing and control our serving more, we’re right with any team in the Pac-12,” Sponcil said. “It just comes down to the little points.”