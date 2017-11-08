USAC recap – Nov. 7

The Los Angeles City Council voted last week to ban protesters from carrying items such as pepper spray, tasers, improvised shields, bricks, stones, hammers and open flame torches. According to the Los Angeles Times, councilmember Mitch Englander originally pitched the idea in October because public demonstrations across the country, including those in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Berkeley, have turned violent. What do you think about this?

The City Council was correct in passing this measure, as it better protects police and protesters during demonstrations while not infringing on their freedom of speech.

The measure is problematic because it bans protesters from possessing items that are otherwise legal to carry

The measure won’t make a notable difference in the safety of protesters or law enforcement during demonstrations.

I have feelings about this issue that are not expressed in the options above.

Submit