LiAngelo Ball, two other UCLA basketball players arrested in China

Three UCLA basketball players were arrested Tuesday for shoplifting in China, according to ESPN.

Freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were arrested at the team’s hotel in Hangzhou, a city near Shanghai, reported ESPN college basketball’s Jeff Goodman. The team is set to open its regular season against Georgia Tech in Shanghai on Friday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which covers Georgia Tech Athletics, reported Tuesday morning that local police were called to the Hangzhou hotel where UCLA and Georgia Tech players were staying to investigate an unknown matter.

Police spoke to multiple players from both teams and inspected bus cargo compartments before arresting Ball, Riley and Hill. One source told Goodman that UCLA players were seen getting into a police vehicle around 1 p.m. local time.

UCLA Athletics said in a statement the university is cooperating with Chinese authorities and did not provide further comment.

Freshman guard LiAngelo Ball – the brother of 2017 UCLA men’s basketball standout Lonzo Ball – was a three-star recruit. Freshman forwards Riley and Hill both entered the season as four-star recruits.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.