USAC recap – Oct. 31

Boutique bicoastal tutoring agency is SEEKING TUTORS for students in grades 6-12 in ALL SUBJECTS AND SATs! Email [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted

$2300 2BDRM / 1BTH. 3miles to UCLA. Prime location, many windows, patio, copper repiping, parking, laundry, near bus. Maximum 4 people. 310-550-7869. • Apartments for Rent

Part time and occasional assistance needed for psychologist. Student will run errands, filing, some office work, etc. Own car. Located close to UCLA. Can be flexible with hours. Some weeks 5-10 hours and not needed other weeks. Mondays and/or Fridays. $15/hr. Call Dr. Yellin at 310-980-2115. • Personal Assistance

CAREGIVER WANTED. Assistance for elderly gentleman. Mobility, light cooking, light cleaning, light driving. Day-shift, part-time. Located in West LA. 5 minutes from UCLA. Please call 323-394-9007 • Personal Services

Volunteers Needed for Vulvodynia Research.If you are a woman between the ages of 18 to 55 and:have been diagnosed with vulvodynia or vestibulodynia or experience chronic pain at the opening of the vagina with or without intercourse.You could be eligible to participate in a study to help UCLA Researchers understand brain activity changes and genetic traits associated with this chronic pain condition. Participation involves 2 visits: a screening exam with sensitivity measures, an MRI, 1 blood sample and dietary assessments.You must not be pregnant or breast feeding.Earn up to $170.For more details please call 310-825-5255 • Research Subjects