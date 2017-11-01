USAC recap – Oct. 31

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every week on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Kerckhoff 417 and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! YouTube channel.
Special Presentations:
- Robert Watson, director of residential life in the Internal Vice President’s office, said his office is working with the General Representative 2′s office on various projects on the Hill, including recognizing students for their academic achievements and setting up donation bins for clothing and personal hygiene products.
Agenda:
- The council did not make appointments or allocate any funds because it did not have enough members present to meet quorum.
Officer Reports:
- USAC President Arielle Mokhtarzadeh said she attended the Council of Presidents’ meeting with University of California President Janet Napolitano on Tuesday in which they discussed emergency funding support for undocumented students and other issues. She added UCLA will no longer be charging Bruin Republicans a security fee for its Nov. 13 event that will host Ben Shapiro, a conservative commentator.
- External Vice President Chloe Pan said students made 120 calls in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in Friday’s phone banking session. DACA, which President Donald Trump ended in September, deferred deportation for undocumented individuals brought to the United States as children. She added her office will be holding office hours Monday to Thursday on the Kerckhoff patio from noon to 2 p.m. to speak to students about resources on campus and how to get involved in advocacy.
- Facilities Commissioner Zahra Hajee said the John Wooden Center and Pauley Pavilion will serve as study spaces for students in week 10 and finals week, respectively.
- Financial Support Commissioner Aaron Boudaie said his office is holding an interview preparation workshop with the UCLA Career Center on Nov. 30.
- A proxy for General Representative 2 Kayla He said the office is working with the International Student Leadership Coalition, an organization consisting of international student representatives, to organize an career fair aimed at international students for companies to share information about hiring international students. He added the office is also working with the ISLC and Bruins Beyond Borders, a mentorship program for international students, to hold two separate events during International Education Week later this month.
- Campus Events Commissioner Nedda Saidian said a Disney animator will be speaking at Royce Hall on Tuesday about an upcoming movie.
- Transfer Student Representative Sayron Stokes said she met with UCLA Residential Life recently to plan a series of events for students who will be staying on campus over Thanksgiving, including a soup kitchen, game night and movie screening.
- Community Service Commissioner Adriana Hardwicke said her office’s annual Day of Service event will be held Saturday, at which students will be volunteering at 11 community partner sites in Los Angeles.