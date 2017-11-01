UCLA men’s golf ends fall season with fourth-place finish in Hawaii

UCLA men’s golf finished fourth at the Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational in Hawaii – its final tournament of fall.

The Bruins shot 37-under-par as a team to claim their fourth top-five finish in as many tries this season. UCLA shot 20-under-par on day two following a 9-under performance on day one, but could not finish the job despite being within striking distance.

Louisville won the tournament at 56-under.

Junior Cole Madey led the way for the Bruins, finishing seventh on the individual leaderboard at 14-under-par for the week. He also had the best round of any UCLA golfer, shooting 9-under-par on day two.

Freshmen Devon Bling and Eddy Lai finished tied for 16th and 32nd respectively. Bling shot 8-under for the tournament, but struggled on day two when he scored 3-over. Lai entered day three at 6-under-par, but shot 2-over to finish at 4-under.

Senior Tyler Collier was consistent, hovering around par on all three days. He would finish tied for 23rd place at 6-under-par.

Sophomore Hidetoshi Yoshihara was the only Bruin to finish the tournament over-par at 1-over.

Louisville’s Simon Zach won the individual with a score of 21-under-par.

UCLA men’s golf will not see action again until the University of San Diego Intercollegiate in February 2018.