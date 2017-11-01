Wednesday, November 1

UCLA men’s golf ends fall season with fourth-place finish in Hawaii

Junior Cole Madey finished seventh at the Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational in Hawaii this week. UCLA men's golf finished fourth in team play and will not play again until February 2018. (Courtesy of UCLA Athletics)

UCLA men’s golf finished fourth at the Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational in Hawaii – its final tournament of fall.

The Bruins shot 37-under-par as a team to claim their fourth top-five finish in as many tries this season. UCLA shot 20-under-par on day two following a 9-under performance on day one, but could not finish the job despite being within striking distance.

Louisville won the tournament at 56-under.

Junior Cole Madey led the way for the Bruins, finishing seventh on the individual leaderboard at 14-under-par for the week. He also had the best round of any UCLA golfer, shooting 9-under-par on day two.

Freshmen Devon Bling and Eddy Lai finished tied for 16th and 32nd respectively. Bling shot 8-under for the tournament, but struggled on day two when he scored 3-over. Lai entered day three at 6-under-par, but shot 2-over to finish at 4-under.

Senior Tyler Collier was consistent, hovering around par on all three days. He would finish tied for 23rd place at 6-under-par.

Sophomore Hidetoshi Yoshihara was the only Bruin to finish the tournament over-par at 1-over.

Louisville’s Simon Zach won the individual with a score of 21-under-par.

UCLA men’s golf will not see action again until the University of San Diego Intercollegiate in February 2018.

