Wednesday, November 1

In the news:

Computer science department appoints new chair

By


Posted:
November 1, 2017
6:19 pm

News, Science & Health


Adnan Darwiche will serve as chair for the computer science department for the next five years, and will help in expanding the department size and strengthen its connection with the David Geffen School of Medicine. (Courtesy of Newsroom)

Adnan Darwiche will serve as chair for the computer science department for the next five years, and will help in expanding the department size and strengthen its connection with the David Geffen School of Medicine. (Courtesy of Newsroom)

 Share

 Tweet

The computer science department appointed a new chair Wednesday to expand the size of the department and strengthen its connections with other parts of campus.

Adnan Darwiche, a professor of computer science, will begin serving a five-year term as department chair on Nov. 1. Jayathi Murthy, dean of the Henry Samueli School of Engineering, said in an email statement Darwiche will help expand the department’s work on various topics, including artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, and encourage collaboration with other schools on campus, such as the David Geffen School of Medicine.

Darwiche researches probabilistic and logical reasoning, which have applications in artificial intelligence and machine learning. He has devised a form of artificial intelligence known as a product configurator, which allows customers to customize their own vehicles on car company websites.

Darwiche succeeds Mario Gerla, a professor in computer science who assumed the position in 2015.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Emi Nakahara |
Science and heath editor

Nakahara is the assistant news editor for the science and health beat. She was previously a contributor for the science and health beat.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin