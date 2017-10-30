UC extends deadline for applicants affected by natural disasters

The University of California announced Monday it is extending its fall application deadline for students who have been affected by recent natural disasters.

Freshman and transfer applicants affected by natural disasters have until Dec. 15 to submit their applications. The regular application deadline is Nov. 30.

Recent in-state natural disasters include wildfires earlier this month in Northern California, which destroyed thousands of homes in Napa and other counties, and Orange County, where fires forced thousands in parts of Anaheim and Tustin to evacuate. In addition, there have been hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico over the past few months.

UC spokesperson Ricardo Vasquez said in an email the UC made the decision after working with high school and community college counselors on how to better support applicants affected by natural disasters.

“While we are aware of the schools and districts that have been directly affected by these disasters, we also trust the honesty of our applicants,” he said.

He added the UC has extended the application deadline in the past, after Hurricane Sandy in 2012 and after windstorms knocked out power in San Diego in 2011.

Students can request an extension and an application fee waiver by emailing [email protected], according to the UC admissions website. Application fees to the UC cost $70 per campus, and students can waive the application fee cost for up to four campuses.

The UC is also encouraging students requesting an extension to explain their circumstances in the section of their application for additional comments.

Students can also appeal for additional financial aid at their selected campuses if they feel their financial aid application does not adequately reflect changes in their families’ incomes following a natural disaster.

Applicants can contact the UC Application Center at 800-207-1710 or email [email protected] for any questions.