Monday, October 30

In the news:

Researchers discover new method to detect concussions and brain trauma

By


Posted:
October 30, 2017
11:47 pm

News, Science & Health


UCLA researchers at the David Geffen School of Medicine have found the presence of four proteins in the blood can help doctors diagnose brain trauma and concussions. (Daily Bruin file photo)

UCLA researchers at the David Geffen School of Medicine have found the presence of four proteins in the blood can help doctors diagnose brain trauma and concussions. (Daily Bruin file photo)

 Share

 Tweet

UCLA researchers have found a way for doctors to diagnose brain trauma and concussions using blood tests.

In a study published last week, researchers led by Ina Wanner, a neuroscientist at the David Geffen School of Medicine, found that a type of brain cell known as astrocytes release large amounts of four specific types of proteins when the brain is injured. These four proteins enter the bloodstream after an injury, which doctors can measure from a blood sample to diagnose a patient with brain trauma or concussions.

Brain trauma and concussions are currently diagnosed through a CT scan or by assessing a patient’s level of consciousness after an injury, such as their speech pattern or difficulty in swallowing. Research has shown that current methods to diagnose brain trauma may not be able to identify milder concussions, leading most cases to go undiagnosed, according to a university press release.

Wanner’s experiment involved injuring astrocytes by using pressure pulses to simulate an external brain injury. Damaged and dead astrocytes leak the four specific proteins directly into attached blood vessels, even when injuries were mild enough to not be recognized by CT scans.

Researchers also found the four proteins in the spinal fluid and blood samples of patients who suffered brain trauma. Three of the four proteins could be detected an hour after an injury, speeding up the process of diagnosis for brain trauma and concussion.

Researchers hope the blood test method can lead to a faster and simpler diagnosis of brain trauma, allowing for immediate rest and recovery for patients, according to the release. Chronic symptoms from undiagnosed brain trauma include epilepsy and amnesia, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Emi Nakahara |
Science and heath editor

Nakahara is the assistant news editor for the science and health beat. She was previously a contributor for the science and health beat.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin