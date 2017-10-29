Daily Bruin wins best online college news award and other honors

Update: This article was updated Oct. 29 at 1:27 p.m.

The Daily Bruin was named one of the best online college news outlets in the nation Saturday and won four first-place awards Friday.

The Bruin won a National Pacemaker for the best 2016-2017 college online news outlet, and won four first-place awards at the College Media Association’s 2016-2017 Pinnacle Awards.

The National Pacemaker Awards, considered the most prestigious honors in college journalism, are awarded by the Associated Collegiate Press to the nation’s top college media outlets. Pacemaker awards are given in four categories: newspaper, online, magazine and yearbook.

Pinnacle Awards are national honors awarded annually to college media organizations and individuals from print, broadcast and online outlets.

The Bruin was a finalist for the Newspaper and Magazine Pacemaker awards and won the best ACP multimedia sports story of the year for its coverage of the NCAA men’s water polo championship. Several Bruin staffers also won ACP awards, including former digital managing editor Emaan Baqai for her feature on residents living in the Watermark Retirement Communities who received eviction notices, and photographers Ken Shin and Aubrey Yeo for their photos of protests against President Donald Trump’s travel ban and a UCLA volleyball player who produces music, respectively.

The Bruin won 17 Pinnacle Awards, including four first-place awards, in a variety of categories:

The Bruin received the Newspaper and Online National Pacemaker awards last year, and was also inducted into the Associated Collegiate Press Hall of Fame.