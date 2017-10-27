Despite Washington’s recent troubles, UCLA cannot lower guard

Colin Samuel still believes UCLA has a chance to win the Pac-12.

The Bruins (4-3, 2-2 Pac-12) don’t control their own destiny, but considering every team in the South Division already has one conference loss, the redshirt sophomore cornerback doesn’t rule anything out.

“Anything’s possible in the Pac-12 – it’s wide open right now,” Samuel said following the Oregon win. “We’ve just got to go win it out honestly, and hopefully we could get to the Pac-12 championship.”

Hopes aside, Saturday may very well be UCLA’s version of a championship game. The unranked Bruins will travel to Seattle to take on No. 12 Washington (6-1, 3-1), the highest-ranked Pac-12 team by the Associated Press.

Coach Jim Mora’s squad will have to overcome two losing streaks – UCLA has lost seven straight true road games and four consecutive games against ranked opponents.

“I wish I could tell you (why),” Mora said Monday. “Nothing I can put my finger on, and we’re looking for everything. What we try to do is create consistency within the last 24 hours leading up to kick off. It’s a little bit difficult on the road.”

UCLA has allowed an average of 51 points per game on the road, usually with the opposing offense’s best player – Memphis’ Anthony Miller, Stanford’s Bryce Love and Arizona’s Khalil Tate – putting up video game numbers.

Against the Huskies, the Bruins will have to deal with both reigning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the year quarterback Jake Browning and first-team All-Pac 12 tailback Myles Gaskin.

Both players had their worst performances of the season in Washington’s most recent game – a 7-13 loss to Arizona State. The Sun Devils hounded Browning into five sacks, 139 passing yards and no touchdowns, and Gaskin only gained 67 yards on 14 carries.

That defensive stonewall included two aspects in which UCLA’s defense has struggled mightily this year: generating sacks and stopping the run.

“Arizona State did a really good job of getting the quarterback on the run, but that started with stopping the run,” Mora said. “I think Arizona State ended up having 32 carries for 40 yards, but they committed to the run and they made some plays and shortened the game for their defense and got some turnovers.”

UCLA will also be facing a weakened Washington offense.

Chico McClatcher, Browning’s third-leading receiver last year, broke his ankle last month and is sidelined for the rest of the season. Left tackle Trey Adams was a potential first-round NFL Draft pick this year, but he tore his right ACL in the loss to Arizona State.

Regardless of injuries, the Bruins remain the 18-point underdogs per ESPN as of Thursday against a team one year removed from finishing No. 4 in the country.

“They’re coming off a bye, so it’s going to take a tremendous effort by us,” Mora said. “It’s something we have to step up and accomplish – number one on the road, and number two, winning against a team that played in the college football playoffs last year.”

Rogers released from redshirt



With the spate of injuries UCLA suffered along the defensive line Saturday, Mora and defensive line coach Angus McClure decided to pull off freshman defensive lineman Greg Rogers’ redshirt to get a fresh body into the game.

“I’ve been on call a few games, but last week was the first game that I actually got in,” Rogers said.

In his first full game, he’ll face the nation’s No. 21 scoring offense and an offensive line that has only given up 11 sacks while paving the road with 17 rushing touchdowns total this year.

“They’re a pretty experienced offensive line,” Rogers said. “Got some pretty big guys up front, they’ve got some good technique too.”