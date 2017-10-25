Stagnating offense, inconsistency impairs men’s water polo’s efficacy

Statistically, UCLA men’s water polo has seen a decrease in productivity on both sides of the ball this season.

Through 17 games, the No. 2 Bruins (15-2, 0-1 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation) are scoring more than a full goal less per game than they have at this time last season. They are allowing nearly two goals more.

“It comes down to how much confidence and trust we have in our own system,” said senior utility Alex Roelse. “It’s not that we don’t trust (coach Adam Wright) or anything, but we have to look at ourselves and ask, ‘Are we preparing in the week as if it’s a game every single day?’”

UCLA is coming off a weekend in which it fell 12-9 at home to No. 3 California (17-1, 1-0). It was the team’s second loss in five games.

The offense was stagnant for a majority of the game, paving the way for the Bears’ counterattack to pile on the score.

The Bruins struggled to get balls to the net and had multiple second-chance opportunities to get back in the game, but Roelse said the team may have been overthinking.

“Both offensively and defensively, we weren’t ready to play,” Roelse said. “You can’t score four goals in one possession, but I think if we were able to mentally stay calm we would’ve been able to inch our way back into the game.”

One of the most glaring issues with the offense is the 6-on-5.

Since winning the MPSF tournament in September and claiming the No. 1 spot in the national rankings, the Bruins have converted on only 22.5 percent of their power play opportunities.

“We try to prepare all week for the defenses (the opponents) are running,” Wright said. “They put themselves in positions to counter, but if we attack the way we are supposed to then we can control that.”

Without last year’s leading attackers Patrick Fellner and Ryder Roberts, UCLA has produced 27 fewer goals than they did through 17 games in 2016.

Opponents have also scored 28 more goals against the Bruins in the same time frame.

Wright said consistency is to blame.

“In every phase of the game they handed it to us,” Wright said. “We have to give them credit, but from my end it’s disappointing because you try to teach them the importance of consistency, but it’s not there.”

The team doesn’t have the veteran leadership it did a year ago after losing four All-Americans, and Wright says his team has to get it together soon.

“You have a choice of how we go forward,” Wright said. “If they want to change then great, if not it’ll be difficult.”

Despite the widespread frustration, senior center Matt Farmer said he still has faith that UCLA will be able to right the ship.

“We try to approach everything the same way,” Farmer said. “If we keep playing the way we’re supposed to play, things are going to be fine.”

The Bruins will have to face another top-five opponent this weekend against No. 5 Pacific at Spieker Aquatics Center.