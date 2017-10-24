UCLA Bruins defeated the Oregon Ducks 31-14 in a triumphant return to the Rose Bowl on Saturday. Strong performances from junior quarterback Josh Rosen and junior running back Bolu Olorunfunmi helped cap the Bruin victory. Among other homecoming festivities, UCLA paid homage to nine former Bruin athletes by inducting them into UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame during halftime.
Video: UCLA football dominates Oregon in Saturday’s homecoming game
Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.