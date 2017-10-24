Tuesday, October 24

Video: UCLA football dominates Oregon in Saturday’s homecoming game

October 24, 2017
UCLA Bruins defeated the Oregon Ducks 31-14 in a triumphant return to the Rose Bowl on Saturday. Strong performances from junior quarterback Josh Rosen and junior running back Bolu Olorunfunmi helped cap the Bruin victory. Among other homecoming festivities, UCLA paid homage to nine former Bruin athletes by inducting them into UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame during halftime.

