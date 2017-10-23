Despite no singles victories, women’s tennis takes doubles championship

No Bruins were able to make it to the singles championship, but the doubles tournament was another story.

Eight members of the No. 23 UCLA women’s tennis team competed in the ITA Southwest Regional Championships that ran Oct. 19-23. All eight competed individually and as part of four doubles teams.

The second-seeded pair of junior Gabby Andrews and redshirt sophomore Jada Hart won the doubles’ championship Sunday and did not drop a set in route to the title. Andrews and Hart won the championship match 6-4, 6-2 over Natalie Da Silveira and Palina Dubavets, a duo from UC Santa Barbara.

En route to their title, Andrews and Hart faced the eighth-seed fellow-Bruin doubles pair of freshman Abi Altick and junior Alaina Miller. Andrews-Hart swept Altick-Miller 6-0, 6-1 to advance to and eventually win the final.

In the doubles competition, junior Ayan Broomfield was the Bruin who made it furthest in the competition. She made it to the semifinals before falling to top-seeded Ashley Lahey of Pepperdine on Sunday by scores of 6-7 (8), 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Hart’s singles run also ended against a Pepperdine athlete, as second-seeded Mayar Sherif took her out of the tournament 6-1, 6-2 in the round of eight.

Eighth-seeded senior Terri Fleming went out in the round of 16, and Altick and Andrews were ousted in the round of 32.