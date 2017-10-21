UCLA shuts out Oregon in second half, races away with 31-14 win

Bolu Olorunfunmi rumbled down the open runway of green grass in front of him, and then took flight.

The junior running back leaped and springboarded off Oregon safety Mattrell McGraw, did a flip, then landed in the end zone for a touchdown, giving UCLA a two-possession lead.

“I kind of gasped for a second and then when I saw him come back down, I was excited,” said offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch.

Olorunfunmi didn’t nail the ending, but the Bruins (4-3, 2-2 Pac-12) did, outscoring the Oregon Ducks (4-4, 1-3) 17-0 in the second half en route to an 31-14 win Saturday afternoon.

It was UCLA’s first win over Oregon since 2007, as the defense held the visitors to nearly 24 points below their season average.

The Bruins entered the game with the nation’s second-worst running defense, allowing 313 rushing yards per game and 6.57 yards per carry. The Ducks – which owned the country’s 19th-best running offense – ran for 246 yards on 62 carries, a 3.97-yard average per carry.

Oregon quarterback Braxton Burmeister only attempted 15 passes and completed eight of them for 74 yards and an interception. The Bruins won the turnover battle for only the second time this season, also forcing a fumble on the Ducks’ opening drive.

The offense converted that fumble into a touchdown, as junior running back Soso Jamabo ran the ball in from four yards out for UCLA’s first score. After the defense forced a quick Oregon punt, the Bruins drove downfield again and junior quarterback Josh Rosen connected with redshirt junior receiver Christian Pabico on a 31-yard touchdown pass.

That was Pabico’s first career touchdown catch and his first reception since he fumbled at Stanford three weeks ago.

“Today, our back was up against the wall, and we really needed him to come through and he did,” coach Jim Mora said.

Pabico was thrust into a prominent role Saturday after redshirt junior Jordan Lasley didn’t play due to what Mora said was a disciplinary issue.

Even without his second-leading receiver, Rosen finished the game 21-36 for 266 yards and two touchdowns, the other going to redshirt senior receiver Darren Andrews in the fourth quarter.

Rosen also broke his streak of four consecutive games with one or more interceptions. He is responsible for 10 of UCLA’s 15 turnovers this year, but he showed better decision-making in throwing the ball away multiple times when none of his receivers were open.

“You hold the ball and you score (a touchdown), kick a field goal or punt,” Fisch said. “That’s what you do if you have a great offense.”

And for the second consecutive game, UCLA had more rushing attempts than attempted passes. The Bruins finished with 37 carries for 142 yards – including a kneel-down and two sacks – led by Olorunfunmi’s 13 rushes for 76 yards.

“It’s really nice when the (opposing) defense has to worry about anything and everything,” Rosen said. “When you’re running the ball, it sets up your play-action game and it also tires out some defensive linemen. And you also stay away from tough third downs.”

The Bruins only converted one of six third downs in the first half while also converting two subsequent fourth downs. They only registered two first downs in the second quarter, and the Ducks took advantage with two 15-play drives that took a combined 11:19 off the clock.

But in the second half, UCLA was able to gain a first down on six of eight third downs, not counting its final possession of the game when it was running out the clock. The Bruins held the ball for more than 10 minutes in the final period, snuffing out any chance of a Duck comeback.

Injury update

UCLA lost several defensive players and another tight end to injury against Oregon.

Following the game, Mora said senior defensive lineman Jacob Tuioti-Mariner was taken to the hospital at halftime, but preliminary reports indicate he is OK. Senior defensive lineman Matt Dickerson hurt himself on a third-quarter tackle, and Mora said it was a collarbone injury.

Redshirt junior tight end Austin Roberts appeared to suffer a high ankle sprain in the first quarter. Redshirt freshman Jordan Wilson took over most of the reps, and finished with four catches for 43 yards.