The Quad: Sexual assault survivors share their stories with the #metoo campaign

I was not shocked when the allegations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein first surfaced. While people ordinarily do not speak out about their assault for fear of victim blaming, the publicity these allegations have received has emboldened some to share their stories.

In response to these allegations against Weinstein, people – including celebrities – took to the digital streets of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to share their stories and increase awareness about the extent of sexual assault and harassment through the #metoo campaign. Some have supported this campaign by posting the hashtag, while others have used it as an opportunity to further expand on the details of their assaults.

The message of the campaign is simple:

“If all people who have been sexually assaulted or harassed wrote ‘me too’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.”

It is unfortunate how many people consider sexual assault and harassment an everyday part of their lives; I have learned to ignore lewd comments and looks when I walk down the street wearing my favorite dress and have adopted buddy systems and safe words for a night of partying. I constantly feel unsafe – be it on a crowded street or alone at home – and that is not OK.

It’s also important to add that despite how prevalent sexual assault and harassment are, they can still be stigmatized in a way that disfavors the victim’s narrative.

Throughout the week, the Daily Bruin will share the experiences of survivors who have chosen to come forward with their stories.