Bruin golfers compete in Bill Cullum Invitational individual tournament

Four members of the UCLA men’s golf team competed at the Bill Cullum Invitational – an individual tournament – in Simi Valley, California, this week.

Golfers played rounds one and two Monday, followed by round three the next day.

The group of Bruins included senior Corey Shaun and juniors Patrick Murphy, Phil Delisi and Jack Ireland.

Murphy had the best overall finish among all UCLA golfers, placing in a tie of 17th. His best round was the first, in which he shot 3-under-par.

In round two, Murphy shot 1-over and ended the day tied for 12th. He finished round three at 2-over for an overall score of even-par for the tournament.

Ireland and Delisi posted the best individual round scores from a Bruin, shooting 4-under-par in separate rounds Monday.

The pair finished the tournament in a five-way tie for 34th at 4-over-par.

Despite having the most consistent scores of any Bruin at the event, Shaun finished tied for 32nd at 3-over-par. He never finished a round under par, but never scored higher than 2-over.

Men’s golf returns to team play this weekend at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta, Georgia.