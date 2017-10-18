Wednesday, October 18

In the news:

Bruin golfers compete in Bill Cullum Invitational individual tournament

By


Posted:
October 18, 2017
1:04 am

Men's Golf, Sports


Four members of UCLA men's golf competed at the Bill Callum Invitational this week. Junior Patrick Murphy shot even-par for the tournament and finished tied for 17th. (UCLA Athletics)

Four members of UCLA men's golf competed at the Bill Callum Invitational this week. Junior Patrick Murphy shot even-par for the tournament and finished tied for 17th. (UCLA Athletics)

 Share

 Tweet

Four members of the UCLA men’s golf team competed at the Bill Cullum Invitational – an individual tournament – in Simi Valley, California, this week.

Golfers played rounds one and two Monday, followed by round three the next day.

The group of Bruins included senior Corey Shaun and juniors Patrick Murphy, Phil Delisi and Jack Ireland.

Murphy had the best overall finish among all UCLA golfers, placing in a tie of 17th. His best round was the first, in which he shot 3-under-par.

In round two, Murphy shot 1-over and ended the day tied for 12th. He finished round three at 2-over for an overall score of even-par for the tournament.

Ireland and Delisi posted the best individual round scores from a Bruin, shooting 4-under-par in separate rounds Monday.

The pair finished the tournament in a five-way tie for 34th at 4-over-par.

Despite having the most consistent scores of any Bruin at the event, Shaun finished tied for 32nd at 3-over-par. He never finished a round under par, but never scored higher than 2-over.

Men’s golf returns to team play this weekend at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Ryan Smith

Smith is an assistant Sports editor. He was previously a contributor for the women's basketball beat.

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin