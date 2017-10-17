Tuesday, October 17

LA Police Commission votes to begin testing unmanned drone system

October 17, 2017
Crime, News, Westwood


In August, Los Angeles Police Department officers answered residents' questions about the department's proposal to use drones to aid in situations in which police officers' lives may be at risk. The Los Angeles Police Commission approved the proposal Tuesday. (Keshav Tadimeti/Daily Bruin senior staff)

The Los Angeles Police Department will start testing an unmanned drone system over the course of a year after the first drone receives federal approval.

The Los Angeles Police Commission, the civilian board that oversees the department, voted 3-1 on Tuesday to begin a one-year trial period for LAPD’s small unmanned aerial system. The trial will start once the Federal Aviation Administration registers the system’s first drone. Anti-drone protesters in attendance at the LAPD headquarters chanted “Shame on you,” after the decision, Los Angeles Daily News reported.

The drones will not be deployed with any weapon systems and will be used primarily in tactical or natural disaster situations where putting an officer on the field could be dangerous, according to guidelines in the system’s proposal. LAPD will retain drone recordings in accordance with city requirements and will provide quarterly reports of the sUAS program to the police commission.

Each quarterly report will analyze the overall effectiveness of the sUAS program and provide recommendations to the commission as to whether the program should continue after the one-year trial.

Only a Counterterrorism and Special Operations Bureau officer responding to a scene and the commanding officer of CTSOB can approve the use of drones, according to the proposal.

LAPD officers presented the system to communities throughout the city, including Westwood, in August. Several individuals in Westwood said they were worried officers would misuse the drone system to unlawfully spy on civilians or eventually weaponize the drones.

Jacob Preal
City and crime editor

Preal is the assistant news editor for the city and crime beat. He was previously a news reporter for the city and crime beat.

