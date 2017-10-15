Men’s soccer pulls off victory over SDSU despite last-minute scare

UCLA was leading by one goal in the 89th minute of Sunday’s game against San Diego State. In the 90th minute they were tied.

“When you think you’ve seen it all in a soccer game you see what you saw tonight,” said coach Jorge Salcedo.

With one minute to go UCLA men’s soccer’s (6-5-0, 3-2-0 Pac 12) win was put on hold by a long-range last minute goal by San Diego State (4-8, 0-4) defender Ilai Shivka.

The Bruins were able to edge out the victory by besting the Aztecs 2-1 in overtime.

UCLA took six shots in the first half of the game, but entered halftime scoreless for the fifth game in a row.

Junior midfielder Anderson Aseidu finally put the Bruins on the board in the 83rd minute with his first goal of the season.

In the 90th minute, Ilai was able to score a powerful goal over the head of sophomore goalkeeper Kevin Silva from outside the 18-yard box on the left side. It was the Aztecs’ first goal in 535 minutes of play.

“(San Diego State) tied the game with a touch of brilliance,” said coach Salcedo.

Neither team scored again in regulation to force overtime.

“Our team came back in with a lot of composure and confidence,” Asiedu said. We fought until the last minute of the game.”

Four minutes into overtime, freshman midfielder Eric Iloski, freshman forward Milan Iloski and reshirt senior midfielder Brian Iloski were able to successfully send the ball into the back of the net.

“As soon as Milan (Illoski) flipped his head up I knew it was coming for me,” said Eric Iloski.

Both Brian and Milan Iloski assisted their brother Eric Iloski, who sent the Bruins home with their second overtime win of the year.

“That goal showed their skills and it was a display of good understanding, good timing, and obviously good chemistry,” Salcedo said.

With a three game win streak in the bag, the Bruins will head away from Westwood to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to face New Mexico on Wednesday.

“Momentum is huge and tonight’s game was a reflection of where the team is at,” Salcedo said.