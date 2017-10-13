Medical school dean appointed to state precision medicine advisory committee

A UCLA administrator was appointed to an advisory committee in the California governor’s office last week.

Kelsey Martin, dean of the David Geffen School of Medicine, was appointed to Gov. Jerry Brown’s advisory committee on precision medicine.

The committee will advise the governor’s office on precision medicine, an approach to disease treatment and prevention that considers individual’s genes, environment and lifestyle. It will also provide recommendations on how the public and private sectors can integrate precision medicine into health care, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Martin has worked as a faculty member at the UCLA medical school since 1999 and was appointed the dean in July 2016. She earned her master’s and doctoral degrees from Yale University after serving as a Peace Corps volunteer in the Democratic Republic of Congo from 1980 to 1982.