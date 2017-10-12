Join the Daily Bruin. 

Thursday, October 12

In the news:

UCLA engineers create tiny air conditioning device

October 12, 2017
Engineers from UCLA’s materials science and engineering department have created a device that could spark a revolution in compact cooling. The device makes use of electrocaloric effects and a special polymer actuated by the electrostatic process in order to rapidly cool targeted areas.

Dean Hughes

