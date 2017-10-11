UCPD searching for Gayley Avenue apartment burglary suspect

University police are searching for a man who allegedly burglarized UCLA students’ off-campus apartment on Oct. 1.

The man entered an apartment on the 600 block of Gayley Avenue from its rear entrance at 2:40 a.m. and stole two laptop computers from a bookshelf while its residents slept, according to a UCPD alert. The man left through the same rear entrance.

UCPD described the man as black or Hispanic, in his early 20s and 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 160 pounds, with curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black jeans and a green backpack, according to the report.

UCPD advises students to report suspicious activities to the police and lock all windows, doors and gates.

Anyone with information about this case can contact UCPD detectives at 310-825-1491 and can reference report 17-2026.