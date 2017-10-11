Wednesday, October 11
Gallery: Mrs. Representation explores the portrayal of women in theater, television
Mrs, Representation, a musical one-act written, composed, acted and directed by students, opens this Wednesday as part of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television directing continuum
Celebrities walk “The Lego Movie” red carpet
On Saturday morning, the Regency Theater and Bruin Theater in Westwood closed to host the premiere of “The Lego Movie,” a film about Emmet, an average minifigure who discovers he may be the Special, destined to save the world
Fashion Friday: Week 4, Spring 2017
Subtle is in style – students are pairing simple outfits with small accents for an extra pop