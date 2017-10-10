Join the Daily Bruin. 

Wednesday, October 11

In the news:

UCLA social welfare professors earn grant to study US civic engagement

By


Posted:
October 10, 2017
10:10 pm

Campus, News


Laura Abrams, a professor in the Luskin School of Public Affairs, is one of two UCLA recipients of a National Service and Civic Engagement Research grant. (Courtesy of Leslie Dunseith)

Laura Abrams, a professor in the Luskin School of Public Affairs, is one of two UCLA recipients of a National Service and Civic Engagement Research grant. (Courtesy of Leslie Dunseith)

 Share

 Tweet

Two UCLA professors have received a $100,000 grant to research civic engagement in the United States.

The Corporation for National and Community Service, a federal agency that oversees national volunteer organizations such as AmeriCorps, awarded a National Service and Civic Engagement Research grant to assistant professor Laura Wray-Lake and professor Laura Abrams, who both work in the Luskin School of Public Affairs.

CNCS awarded grants totaling more than $1.3 million to 14 U.S. universities, including UCLA, this year.

Wray-Lake and Abrams will conduct a study on youth civic engagement in urban settings, according to a university press release. The study will examine how urban youth of color describe and contribute to their communities.

The researchers will also study what prevents youth from becoming more engaged in their communities and examine the factors that encourage youth to become civically engaged.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Hedy Wang |
Features & Student Life editor

Wang is the assistant news editor for the Features & Student Life beat. She was previously a news contributor for the City beat.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin