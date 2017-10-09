Join the Daily Bruin. 

Tuesday, October 10

In the news:

Video: Dance Break: Koreos

By


Posted:
October 9, 2017
3:17 pm

Video


UCLA’s K-pop dance team Koreos director Jessica Dang breaks down the choreography of K-pop singer Chung Ha’s song, “Why Don’t You Know.” Dang and other Koreos members taught this piece during an audition dance workshop in October.

Darwin Tse

