Video: Dance Break: Koreos
By Darwin Tse
Posted:
October 9, 2017
3:17 pm
Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.
-
Related Content
-
A&E
October 2, 2017Video: Dance Break: ACA Hip Hop
-
-
A&E
September 21, 2017UCLA’s numerous dance groups allow students to find their rhythm
-
Video
April 9, 2017Video: Dance Marathon 2017
-
Poll
Featured Classifieds
GO TO UCLA WITHOUT A CAR!!! FURNISHED 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the trendy and safe neighborhood of West Los Angeles (INCLUDES TV, Internet, gas, electric). SUPER CONVENIENT for UCLA FACULTY AND STUDENTS!!! 15 minute commute using #1 BIG BLUE BUS directly to UCLA. 1 bdrm (2-3 students): $2,350 2 bdrm (3-4 students): $3,250 Walkscore of 93! www.1517federalavenue.com Call/text Andy: (310)948-3850 • Apartments for Rent
Boutique bicoastal tutoring agency is SEEKING TUTORS for students in grades 6-12 in ALL SUBJECTS AND SATs! Email [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted
Looking for tutor for 6th grader who needs help with math, social studies and English Mon - Fri call/text 424.777.5350 • Tutoring Wanted
Are you: 1) a male college student 2) fun and creative 3) someone who plays video games well 4) someone who likes physical activity and the outdoors 5) someone who likes working with kids? If the answer is yes to all of the questions (that's important), then this may be the job for you. Be a big brother of sorts to a bright and energetic 11 year old boy who likes playing video games and other typical guy stuff. 20 hr. 10-15 hours per wk. send your bio to:[email protected] • Help Wanted
Seeking part time assistant, organizing/filing office paperwork. $18/hr starting ready to hire immediately. WEHO area, flexible hours. (310) 278-3754 • Help Wanted