UCLA professor receives award for career in electrical engineering

A UCLA professor received an award for his career achievements in electrical engineering.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ honor society is recognizing Asad Madni, a distinguished adjunct professor of electrical engineering, with the Vladimir Karapetoff Outstanding Technical Achievement Award. The award honors career accomplishments in the field of electrical and computer engineering, according to the award’s website.

According to the UCLA press release, Madni currently guides doctoral research in high-speed signal processing at the UCLA Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science, where he completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering.

Through his research, Madni helped develop the control system for the Hubble Space Telescope’s Star Selector System. In addition, he has also worked on the MEMS GyroChip technology used for motion sensing in video games and vehicle electronic stability control systems.

Prior to teaching at UCLA , he held senior executive roles at electronic and sensor manufacturing companies such as BEI Technologies and Systron Donner Corporation.

A member of the National Academy of Engineering, Madni has been awarded five honorary doctorates and five honorary professorships.