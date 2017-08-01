UCLA football releases training camp dates, designated area for fans

UCLA football fans will be able to watch the first two weeks of fall camp, but they’ll have to do it from a distance.

Reports came out at Pac-12 media day on Wednesday indicating that UCLA’s fall camp would be closed to the public because of limited space at the new Wasserman Football Center, which had its grand opening Tuesday.

Although the new center doesn’t boast the open spaces of Cal State San Bernadino – where the Bruins held camp for the last five years – the public will be able to take advantage of a different vantage point: the top of Parking Lot 8.

The lot sits at the corner of Strathmore Drive and Westwood Plaza and overlooks Spaulding Field, which the team will use to practice. UCLA athletics will set aside space for fans on the top level of the structure for the first two weeks of camp, which starts Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.

Coach Jim Mora addressed the media Sunday to discuss the new center.

“It’s really got everything that you need that we want to be able to provide for our players to have success on and off the field,” Mora said. “Amazing locker room, beautiful weight room, equipment room, training room, the meeting rooms are special. The barber shop, the players’ lounge … It’s just very necessary to get this done to kind of keep up with what everyone else is doing.”

Sunday was a day for players and their families – who Mora called the people closest to the program – to take a look at the new facility, take photos and tour the building in advance of Tuesday’s grand opening, which is for donors.

UCLA football training camp dates

(All times subject to change)

Wednesday, Aug. 2 – 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3 – 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4 – 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5 – 3:15 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6 – 3:15 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 7 – 3:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8 – 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 – 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10 – 3:15 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11 – 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12 – 3:15 p.m.*

Sunday, Aug. 13 – off day

Monday, Aug. 14 – 3:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15 – 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16 – 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17 – 8:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 18 – 3:15 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19 – 3:15 p.m.

Sunday, Aug 20 – 3:15 p.m.

*Fan Appreciation Day is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Parking Lot 8 and will includes activities for the general public, according to UCLA athletics.

Contributing reports by Michael Hull, Daily Bruin senior staff.